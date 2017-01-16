The former frontman of The Jam popped up in the montage that closed the show, temporarily trading in his typically stylish clobber and mod haircut for a full viking outfit.

There was a lot going on in Sunday night’s ‘Sherlock’ series finale, so we’ll forgive you if you missed Paul Weller ’s surprise cameo.

A BBC source confirms to The Sun: “The viking lying on the floor in the final scenes is in fact Paul Weller.

“He is a good friend of Martin Freeman’s. Viewers will never have been able to clock him in the costume as the scene is over so fast.”

The show’s director, Benjamin Caron, teased a surprise cameo at a screening last week, stating: “We had a viking who was a special person, Benedict was sweating and saying Sherlock doesn’t sweat because he’s a lizard.

“The baby was crying. It was a complicated moment that came together in five minutes on a baking hot set.”

Sunday’s episode of ‘Sherlock’ was praised on Twitter, and gave fans plenty to talk about - including whether it could be the last time we see the Benedict Cumberbatch as the detective.

Speaking to the Radio Times, the show’s co-creator Steven Moffat has explained how the events of the series finale have changed Sherlock, stating: “I suppose it’s that Sherlock now finally understands that he’s stronger and smarter than Mycroft in a way.

“But not because he is actually smarter – he’s less smart – but because his emotions, his connections to other human beings, the wisdom he has gained from his connections he has made in the world, make him stronger.”