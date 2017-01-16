There was a lot going on in Sunday night’s ‘Sherlock’ series finale, so we’ll forgive you if you missed Paul Weller’s surprise cameo.
The former frontman of The Jam popped up in the montage that closed the show, temporarily trading in his typically stylish clobber and mod haircut for a full viking outfit.
A BBC source confirms to The Sun: “The viking lying on the floor in the final scenes is in fact Paul Weller.
“He is a good friend of Martin Freeman’s. Viewers will never have been able to clock him in the costume as the scene is over so fast.”
The show’s director, Benjamin Caron, teased a surprise cameo at a screening last week, stating: “We had a viking who was a special person, Benedict was sweating and saying Sherlock doesn’t sweat because he’s a lizard.
“The baby was crying. It was a complicated moment that came together in five minutes on a baking hot set.”
Sunday’s episode of ‘Sherlock’ was praised on Twitter, and gave fans plenty to talk about - including whether it could be the last time we see the Benedict Cumberbatch as the detective.
Speaking to the Radio Times, the show’s co-creator Steven Moffat has explained how the events of the series finale have changed Sherlock, stating: “I suppose it’s that Sherlock now finally understands that he’s stronger and smarter than Mycroft in a way.
“But not because he is actually smarter – he’s less smart – but because his emotions, his connections to other human beings, the wisdom he has gained from his connections he has made in the world, make him stronger.”
-
1 Best Dressed Dude At WimbledonJulian Finney via Getty Images
-
2 CBE Style On FleekANTHONY DEVLIN via Getty Images
-
3 YAAASDave J Hogan via Getty Images
-
4 No Tie, No Problem!Dave M. Benett via Getty Images
-
5 So SlickGareth Cattermole via Getty Images
-
6 Looking Like A Boss In BlueLarry Busacca via Getty Images
-
7 But Shiny Silver Works TooTerry Rice via Getty Images
-
8 #CUMBERVELVET 4EVERSteve Granitz via Getty Images
-
9 That Time He Wore CoattailsAxelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
-
10 So Darn DapperChris Jackson via Getty Images
-
11 More VelvetAnthony Harvey via Getty Images
-
12 Keepin' It SimpleDavid M. Benett via Getty Images
-
13 So Much YesJim Spellman via Getty Images
-
14 Even More VelvetGareth Cattermole via Getty Images
-
15 We Can'tJeff Vespa via Getty Images
-
16 His Suits Totally Complement His Beautiful WifeKarwai Tang via Getty Images
-
17 Blue SteelKarwai Tang via Getty Images
-
18 Even He Knows How Great He LooksJeff Vespa via Getty Images
-
19 THIS.Jason Merritt via Getty Images