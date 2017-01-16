All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    16/01/2017 11:48 GMT | Updated 16/01/2017 13:10 GMT

    ‘Sherlock' Season 4 Finale 'The Final Problem' Had A Surprise Paul Weller Cameo - But Did You Spot It?

    It was a blink and you'll miss it moment.

    There was a lot going on in Sunday night’s ‘Sherlock’ series finale, so we’ll forgive you if you missed Paul Weller’s surprise cameo.

    The former frontman of The Jam popped up in the montage that closed the show, temporarily trading in his typically stylish clobber and mod haircut for a full viking outfit.

    BBC
    It was literally a blink and you'll miss it moment 

    A BBC source confirms to The Sun: “The viking lying on the floor in the final scenes is in fact Paul Weller.

    “He is a good friend of Martin Freeman’s. Viewers will never have been able to clock him in the costume as the scene is over so fast.”

    The show’s director, Benjamin Caron, teased a surprise cameo at a screening last week, stating: “We had a viking who was a special person, Benedict was sweating and saying Sherlock doesn’t sweat because he’s a lizard.

    “The baby was crying. It was a complicated moment that came together in five minutes on a baking hot set.”

    Sunday’s episode of ‘Sherlock’ was praised on Twitter, and gave fans plenty to talk about - including whether it could be the last time we see the Benedict Cumberbatch as the detective.

    Speaking to the Radio Times, the show’s co-creator Steven Moffat has explained how the events of the series finale have changed Sherlock, stating: “I suppose it’s that Sherlock now finally understands that he’s stronger and smarter than Mycroft in a way.

    “But not because he is actually smarter – he’s less smart – but because his emotions, his connections to other human beings, the wisdom he has gained from his connections he has made in the world, make him stronger.”

