Shona McGarty Voices Regret Over Past 'EastEnders' Suspension

Leslie Grantham

Dirty Den actor Leslie Grantham lived up to the name of his 'EastEnders' character after pictures of him apparently exposing himself via a webcam in his dressing room were published in a Sunday paper in 2004."I very much regret that a moment's stupidity has cast a shadow over what I consider one of Britain's best shows of which I'm thoroughly proud to be a part," he said. "I am wholeheartedly ashamed of my behaviour and feel that I have let down my colleagues, as well as my friends and family."