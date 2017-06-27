Shopkeeper Rebrands His Store 'Morrisinghs' After Legal Threat Over 'Singhsbury's'

A pun-loving shopkeeper who says he was threatened with legal action after naming his store Singhsbury’s has rebranded - to Morrisinghs.

Jel Singh Nagra, who owns the convenience store in North Tyneside, claims that Sainsbury’s threatened to take him to court in 2012 on the grounds that the name of his shop was too similar to the supermarket giant’s branding.

The store stood nameless for five years, until loyal customers recently convinced Nagra to find a new witty title for the shop.

Morrisinghs A Tyneside shopkeeper has renamed his store 'Morrisinghs'

“A lot of the customers come in here for the banter more than the actual service,” he told the Northern Echo.

“When we posted the picture of the new name on our Facebook page, we had more than 10,000 views in less than 24 hours, which was just mad.”

Morrisinghs The store was previously called 'Singhsbury's'

“I have seen people of all ages walking past giggling to themselves. It’s all a bit of fun and the customers love it,” Nagra - who says the rebrand cost around £350 - added.

“Knight this man immediately,” one of the shopkeeper’s many social media fans wrote on Twitter.

This guy is my hero 😂 https://t.co/4qwWmY8QtL — Ocean (@KingFishOcean) June 27, 2017

@Morrisons love the fact you're not going to make #Morrisinghs change his name, he's hardly a threat to business and just shows good will 😊 — Kirsty (@BunnyMummy2727) June 27, 2017

While Sainsbury’s said that the supermarket chain was “grateful” Nagra has removed the Singhsbury’s sign from his store, a spokesperson for Morrisons told Sky News they had no plans to ask him to rebrand.