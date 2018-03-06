Sir Mo Farah Accuses Munich Airport Staff Of 'Racial Harassment'

Sir Mo Farah has claimed to be the victim of “racial harassment” at Munich airport while travelling to his training camp in Ethiopia.
The 34-year-old runner posted a video to social media in which a security guard at the German airport appears to repeatedly push him.
“Sad to see racial harassment in this day and age. 2018...!!!! #airport #germany,” the four-time Olympic gold medalist tweeted alongside the clip this afternoon.
During the video, which was originally live-streamed on Instagram, Farah says: “The guy’s touching me up like crazy. Pure harassment, pure, pure harassment.
“You don’t need to push me,” the runner repeats.
“I will go to the gate, you don’t need to push me. You’re online. You can’t touch me.”
“You don’t need to grab me, leave me alone.”
Farah adds at the end of the video: “The way you get treated is ridiculous. Did you see all that guys? Unbelievable.”
A spokesperson for Farah - who said that he was in transit at Munich airport at the time of the incident - confirmed that the athlete felt subjected to “racially motivated” mistreatment.
They told HuffPost UK: “This afternoon, there was an incident at a German airport whilst Mo was travelling back to his training camp in Ethiopia.
“Mo felt that the incident was racially motivated and that he was unfairly treated by the airport security staff.”