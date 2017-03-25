Details of Sir Terry Wogan’s have been revealed, with him leaving £1 million to his family.
The veteran broadcaster - who died in January 2016 at the age of 77, after a battle with cancer - was once reported to be the highest paid radio presenter in the country,
However, he left a net estate worth £1,047,576 to his wife and three children, according to the Daily Mail.
The paper claims details of his will were made public when probate was granted on Wednesday (22 March) at the district registry in Winchester, Hampshire.
The Mirror also reports Sir Terry’s will is also one of 41 million available to search for online, having been stored and digitised by Iron Mountain, on behalf of HM Courts and Tribunals Service.
It is thought the bulk of the money will be give to his wife Helen, who he was married to for 51 years, with the rest split between children Alan, Mark and Katherine.
In 2006, it was claimed Sir Terry was earning a reported £800,000 a year while hosting the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show.
At the time, he told Hello! magazine of his salary: “I don’t give a monkey’s about people knowing it.
“Nor do I feel guilty. If you do the maths, factoring in my eight million listeners, I cost the BBC about 2p a fortnight. I think I’m cheap at the price.”
Last November, the BBC honoured him by renaming the BBC Radio 2 building, BBC Western House, after him.
It is now known as Wogan House, in tribute to his five decades of service he gave to the broadcaster.