Gardiner: No. What you pointed out to him was ‘well, the lowest [Theresa May] got it to was 100,000’.

Boulton: I didn’t say that.

Gardiner: You did. I heard you.

Boulton: I said she didn’t get it below 100,000. She failed.

Gardiner: Indeed, she didn’t get it below 100,000. And in fact, it’s now up to almost 300,000. That was a key manifesto commitment and you just sort of sit back and say ‘well, you didn’t manage it’.

Boulton: Look, come on.

Gardiner: Now they’re saying to you: ‘It doesn’t matter. We’ll just control it in some way’. And you said ‘Oh well, that’s fine.’ This is outrageous. You’re supposed to be holding him to account.

Boulton: Hang on, wait a minute.

Gardiner: You’re gonna do that to me.