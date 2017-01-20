A Sky News presenter has faced a torrent of criticism for appearing to suggest that women who are drunk and wearing short skirts should take “personal responsiblity” if they are sexually assaulted.

Speaking on Sky News’ Sunrise, Stephen Dixon raised the issue while discussing new research from the Fawcett Society on sexism.

He highlighted the statistic that 38% of all men and 34% of all women believe that if a woman goes out late at night, wearing a short skirt, gets drunk and is then the victim of a sexual assault, she is totally or partially to blame.

Dixon then asked: “Is it a dreadful thing to say if women are out in short skirts and drunk that they don’t need to take any personal responsibility?”

Sarah Churchwell, a professor of American literature at the University of London, responded: “Let me ask you a question. You’re walking down the street and you get punched in the face. Are you responsible for having left your house?”