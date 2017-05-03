It’s been 16 long years since Ant, Dec and Cat Deeley last hosted ‘SM:TV Live’ together. This was them back then:

But with the classic Saturday morning show’s 20th anniversary just around the corner, the trio have delighted fans by announcing plans for a celebratory episode.

‘SM:TV’ was essential viewing for any ‘90s kid (not to mention hungover students and many parents), and the news it’s coming back has suddenly made us feel very nostalgic about the original series. There were so many elements that made it one of the most loved children’s shows of all time, and with so many to chose from, we’ve complied a definitive list of what MUST be in the anniversary special... 1. ‘Anty And Decky The Garden Goblins’

An oft-forgotten classic was Ant and Dec’s spoof of ‘Bill And Ben The Flowerpot Men’, which followed the adventures of two garden goblins who loved nothing more than getting on the ‘Dizzy Water’. 2. ’Chums’

Undoubtedly the definitive ‘SM:TV’ sketch, ‘Chums’ was a hit in its own right, even releasing its own set of VHS tapes (remember them?) back in the day. All these years on, we’re still obsessed with the ‘Friends’ spoof, and have so many questions that need to be answered after the last episode - mainly if Cat ever forgave Dec for jilting her at the altar. 3. The Beautiful Corrs

Back in the early ‘00s - a time when The Corrs were musically relevant - the Irish siblings were sent up by Ant, Dec and Cat. But 16 years later, we wonder if their bey-utiful looks have faded? Or if Jim has finally been allowed to take that paper bag off his head? 4. ‘Challenge Ant’

To this day, there is still something so satisfying about going up to someone, pointing in their face, and singing: ’You’re thiiick, you’re thick, you’re thick, you’re thick you are, you’re thiiiiick, you’re thiiiiick.’ And we have ‘SM:TV’ to thank for that. 5. The Poké-rap

It was a tough call to choose whether we wanted to see the Poké-raps or the Poké-battles again, but the raps just clinch it. Mainly because we used to be insanely jealous of Ant and Dec having personalised Pikachu jumpers. And if bosses wanted to throw in an ep of ‘Pokémon’ for us to enjoy too, that would be a bonus. 6. ‘Sabrina The Teenage Witch’

We miss Sabrina, but probably not as much as Dec does, given he used to dedicate a love poem to her before every episode. Here’s hoping Melissa Joan Hart and co. can be persuaded to film a reunion for the ‘SM:TV’ special. Admittedly, we’d settle for a repeat, but you’ve got to aim high, right? (Oh, and if you’ve ever wondered what the cast of ‘Sabrina’ are up to now, you can find out here.) 7. ‘Splatoon’

The amount we racked up on our parents’ phone bills calling premium-rate numbers to try and play this game was obscene. So we need them to bring it back if just to make all that money worth it. 8. ‘Eat My Goal’

Because it is never not funny watching celebrities be terrible at football. 9. A musical number at the top of the show

We love an impromptu sing-song for no apparent reason, and Ant, Dec and Cat often gave us one at the top of the show. So what better reason is there for a new musical number than the 20th anniversary? 10. The Postbag

Ah, remember when you actually had to send post into your favourite shows, rather than just tweeting or commenting on Facebook? Simpler times, eh? 11. Cat The Dog

We’re not sure if the gang would be able to get away with having a character called ‘Cat the dog’ now without sparking some sort of Twitter backlash, but we’re dying to find out what became of the scruffy-haired, bespectacled lass from Biiiiirming’um. 12. ‘Wonkey Donkey’

Just remember - IT’S GOT TO RHYME! 13. LOTS of celebrity guests

Mariah! Jerry Springer! Victoria Beckham! They were just a handful of A-list stars who appeared on ‘SM:TV’ back in the day. And with Ant and Dec having no shortage of celebrity pals these days, we’re expecting some big, big names when it returns. 14. ‘CD:UK’

Of course, no ‘SM:TV’ would be complete without being able to tune into ‘CD:UK’ directly afterwards. And with no chart-based music show currently on TV, now seems like the perfect time to bring it back too.