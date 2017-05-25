‘Songs of Praise’ will pay its own tribute to the victims of Monday night’s bombing in Manchester, and those who sought to help them, with a special edition this weekend.
The programme will come from Manchester, where the city’s cathedral is situated very close to the Arena where the tragedy occurred, and remains cordoned off as part of the crime scene.
Host Aled Jones will be speaking to those affected by the bombing, and exploring the part the cathedral has played in the aftermath this week.
The church overlooks Albert Square, where thousands of people gathered on Tuesday evening to remember the 22 people who died when a suicide bomber blew detonated his weapon just as thousands were leaving an Ariana Grande concert in the city’s popular music venue.
‘Songs of Praise’ is on BBC1 on Sunday 28 May at 5pm