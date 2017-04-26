The producer, real name Lukasz Gottwald, has a long relationship with the label, and together they started Kemosabe in 2011.

Dr Luke is no longer the CEO of Sony’s Kemosabe Records, it has been revealed.

However, the Hollywood Reporter has now revealed that after an intense 18 months, which has seen Dr Luke and Sony in various legal battles against Kesha, he is no longer CEO of Kemosabe.

The news has not been formally announced, but court papers dated Friday 21 April state (via the Guardian) that Kemosabe Records “was wholly-owned by Sony Music Entertainment. Lukasz Gottwald is no longer the CEO ... and does not have authority to act on its behalf”.

A page about the producer has been removed from Sony’s website, though Buzzfeed sources are claiming they have not severed ties completely.

Sadly, those thinking this could be good news for Kesha may be mistaken.