Police searching for a missing university student have found CCTV which they believe shows her running from her Norfolk home towards the beach. Sophie Smith was last seen at 3am on Boxing Day and is believed to have left the house dressed only in a shorts and a vest, without her mobile phone. Inspector Will Drummond, who is leading the search, revealed: “Sophie had been suffering from severe anxiety and depression which she was receiving treatment for and we suspect that may have been a trigger for her actions that evening.

SWNS Sophie Smith was last seen at 3am on Boxing Day

“The CCTV image shows a person we believe and the family believe is Sophie and it shows her wearing very little clothing - in a vest and shorts and it shows her running towards the beach in Gorleston. “Looking at the information it does therefore point to the likelihood that she may have gone into the sea deliberately.” The 21-year-old, a biomedicine second year student at East Anglia University, is described as being white, about 5ft 8in tall, of a slim build with shoulder length blonde hair.

SWNS Volunteers searching for the missing student in Gorleston-on-Sea, Great Yarmouth

SWNS Sophie was being treated for anxiety and depression