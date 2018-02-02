Spice Girls reunion rumours have been floating around for so long now that every time we read a new report about it now, we tend to roll our eyes and continue about our daily business.

However, it seems like the latest claims the girls are getting back together might just have some legs to them.

That’s because all five of them - yes, including Victoria(!) - have met up, following a tabloid reports that claimed the group are set to reunite for TV projects in China, a new telly talent show, endorsement deals and a compilation album.

Despite previously saying ‘no’ to getting back together with her fellow Spices, Posh was the one who shared a picture of a get-together which took place at Geri Horner’s house on Friday (2 February).