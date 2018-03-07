Mel C Pours Water On Those Spice Girls Royal Wedding Rumours

Mel C has shot down Mel B’s claims the Spice Girls have been invited to and could perform at the royal wedding. Earlier this month, Mel B appeared on US TV where she said all five girls had received invites to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s nuptials that “came in a box”, before failing to deny speculation they could perform on the day.

Today in #GirlChatLive, Mel B shares if she is going to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding, and if the SPICE GIRLS ARE PERFORMING!! pic.twitter.com/Wx5geXuR7G — The Real (@TheRealDaytime) February 27, 2018

However, Mel C has now said she thinks her bandmate was having us all on, as she is yet to receive an invite.

Photonews via Getty Images Mel C says the Spice Girls are not performing at or going to the royal wedding

Speaking to The Sun at a Prince’s Trust event, where Prince Charles was in attendance, she said: “I’m going to ask him where my invite is because I haven’t got mine yet, obviously Mel B said she has hers. “I think Mel was just kind of having a bit of a joke. There are no plans to go to the wedding at the moment.” A spokesperson for the Spice Girls previously declined to comment when contacted by HuffPost UK about the rumours.

Instagram The Spice Girls came together to talk reunion plans earlier this year

Meanwhile, Mel C also cast doubt over the band’s reunion plans, admitting Victoria Beckham has blocked them doing a tour or new music. “Victoria has been quite vocal, it’s really not something she wants to do at this time,” she said. “I think it has to be all five, so it’s tricky.” Geri Horner previously said “different priorities” were affecting possible opportunities, telling Radio 2: “I adore them but our commonality is different now. “We all have a common ground of wanting to please our fans, focusing on the future and sharing our knowledge with the next generation. “We are still working it out. We are looking at how we are going to do it... so watch this space.”