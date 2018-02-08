Spice Girls Tour Rumours Have Sent Fans Into Overdrive

Ever since the Spice Girls confirmed they’re planning to reunite for a mystery project, fans have been speculating over what it might be - and it seems we may now have the answer.
TMZ is stating that, despite previous reports claiming the fivesome will be working on a new TV series together, they’re actually heading off on tour.
The website claims they’ll perform the in the UK and the States, with the action kicking off in the late summer.
How has the news gone down, you ask? Let’s just say, very well:
For the first time in five years, Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell, Mel C and Mel B were pictured together last week, having met up for talks at Geri’s London home. They were joined by their former manager, Simon Fuller.
Emma later dished the dirt on what happened while speaking on her Heart Radio show.
“At first, actually, it [the meeting] was supposed to be at a hotel,” she explained. “But the morning of the meeting there was quite a lot of press speculation and we thought ‘Oh, maybe we need to go somewhere a bit more private’.
“Geri’s was the nearest so we were like, ‘We’re coming to yours!’.
“Obviously, we’ve seen each other individually, but actually all together in one room was at the Olympics. It was just like, Friday, we thought we would all catch up, everyone was in town, let’s do this, let’s catch up.”
