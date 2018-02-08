All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    08/02/2018 08:44 GMT

    Spice Girls Tour Rumours Have Sent Fans Into Overdrive

    This is what we want, what we really, really want.

    Ever since the Spice Girls confirmed they’re planning to reunite for a mystery project, fans have been speculating over what it might be - and it seems we may now have the answer.

    TMZ is stating that, despite previous reports claiming the fivesome will be working on a new TV series together, they’re actually heading off on tour.

    The website claims they’ll perform the in the UK and the States, with the action kicking off in the late summer. 

    How has the news gone down, you ask? Let’s just say, very well:

    For the first time in five years, Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell, Mel C and Mel B were pictured together last week, having met up for talks at Geri’s London home. They were joined by their former manager, Simon Fuller.

    Emma later dished the dirt on what happened while speaking on her Heart Radio show.

    “At first, actually, it [the meeting] was supposed to be at a hotel,” she explained. “But the morning of the meeting there was quite a lot of press speculation and we thought ‘Oh, maybe we need to go somewhere a bit more private’.

    “Geri’s was the nearest so we were like, ‘We’re coming to yours!’.

    “Obviously, we’ve seen each other individually, but actually all together in one room was at the Olympics. It was just like, Friday, we thought we would all catch up, everyone was in town, let’s do this, let’s catch up.”

    READ MORE:

    • 1
      John Stanton via Getty Images
    • 2
      Ann Summa via Getty Images
    • 3
      Vinnie Zuffante via Getty Images
    • 4
      ASSOCIATED PRESS
    • 5
      Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
    • 6
      Photoshot via Getty Images
      The Spice Girls in 1997 .; (Photo by Ray Burmiston/Photoshot/Getty Images)
    • 7
      Brian Rasic via Getty Images
    • 8
      Tim Roney via Getty Images
    • 9
      ASSOCIATED PRESS
    • 10
      JMEnternational via Getty Images
    • 11
      Photoshot via Getty Images
    • 12
      ASSOCIATED PRESS
    • 13
      Ron Galella via Getty Images
    • 14
      Brian Rasic via Getty Images
      B
    • 15
      Brian Rasic via Getty Images
    • 16
      John Stanton via Getty Images
    • 17
      Mick Hutson via Getty Images
    • 18
      Brian Rasic via Getty Images
    • 19
      Tim Roney via Getty Images
    • 20
      Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
    MORE: uk celebrityukmusicnostalgiaVictoria Beckham Spice Girls Mel Bgeri halliwellemma buntonmel c

    Conversations