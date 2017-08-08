The free Skills Development Scotland (SDS) helpline will be open from 8am until 8pm on August 8 and 9 and from 9am until 5pm from August 10 to 16.

Education Secretary John Swinney said: “Receiving your results can be exciting, scary and worrying all at the same time, and I think it’s important that we recognise this and make sure our young people have the right support available to them, to make the best decisions about their future.

“Moving on from school is an important and exciting step for young people. It’s vital that they know what their real options are and how to access them.

“This free helpline is an excellent service which is staffed by fully qualified and experienced careers advisers who will be able to help young people and their parents answer any questions about the choices going forward.”

The number to call for the helpline is 0808 100 8000.

Skills Development Scotland acting director of operations James Russell said: “Our message for those young people and their parents and carers as the results arrive is not to panic. Everything might seem overwhelming at that point.

“Our experienced advisers are there to help and have information on all the options and opportunities young people can consider.”