Some critics went so far as to say the dialogue was inaudible, amidst a catalogue of sound quality issues, with others complaining they’d been forced to switch on the subtitles.

The BBC’s latest big-budget drama, wartime thriller ’SS-GB’, debuted last night, and became the latest TV epic to draw complaints from viewers about incessant mumbling.

Ss-GB impossible to hear a word they are saying. Mumble mumble growl growl. No patience for this on a Sunday night.

The last time viewers felt this strongly about problems with sound was for ‘Jamaica Inn’, which aired in 2014, while the most recent series of ‘Happy Valley’ also received complaints. ‘Rillington Place’ was another recent offender.

At the time of ‘Jamaica Inn’, the BBC responded, saying that “there were issues with the sound levels and for technical reasons they could not be altered during transmission”.

‘Jamaica Inn’ writer Emma Frost said at the time that the complaints made for uncomfortable reading when her drama debuted. “I spent one second on Twitter then reached for red wine and stepped away from computer,” she told the Telegraph.