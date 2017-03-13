Stacey Solomon fought back tears as she opened up about an abusive relationship on ‘Loose Women’.
The former ‘X Factor’ star became emotional on Monday’s (13 March) edition of the ITV daytime show, admitting she doesn’t feel she will ever quite be her full self again.
As the panel discussed why it was so hard to leave an abusive partner, Stacey said: “I was in an abusive relationship and it makes you forget who you are.
“I’ll always be this weird version of myself.”
Asked what she used to be like, she said: “I used to be less worried about everything. Less worried about what people thought about me. I was OK, quite confident.
“You do begrudge that person for taking that away from you.”
When asked how her ex-boyfriend behaved in the relationship, Stacey continued: “These people manipulate you. When people are happy to wish you dead or tell you your career is nothing or you are nothing.
“It might be lots of small things. you don’t even realise it’s happening to your self until you realise.”
Her fellow panellist Katie Price praised Stacey - who is now in a happy relationship with former ‘EastEnders’ star Joe Swash - for “having the balls” to leave her partner.
The former model then revealed she’d also been in an abusive relationship, telling of how one of her exes was violent and cut up her clothes, adding the police were also involved at one point.
Watch the full segment in the video below...
‘Loose Women’ airs weekdays at 12.30pm on ITV.