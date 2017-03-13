Stacey Solomon fought back tears as she opened up about an abusive relationship on ‘Loose Women’.

The former ‘X Factor’ star became emotional on Monday’s (13 March) edition of the ITV daytime show, admitting she doesn’t feel she will ever quite be her full self again.

As the panel discussed why it was so hard to leave an abusive partner, Stacey said: “I was in an abusive relationship and it makes you forget who you are.

“I’ll always be this weird version of myself.”