This Is Why A 'Staggering' Number Of Women In Britain Are Seeking Abortion Pills Illegally

A “staggering” number of women in Britain are illegally seeking abortion pills online to terminate an unwanted pregnancy, a new study has revealed. The findings give “unprecedented insight” into the the reasons a growing number of women are doing so, according to the British Pregnancy Advisory Service (BPAS). The research revealed more than 500 women in Britain had contacted Women On Web, a non-profit organisation that delivers abortion pills to women in countries where “access to safe abortion is restricted”, between 22 November 2016 and 22 March 2017. Clare Murphy, Director of External Affairs at the BPAS said: “The numbers of women in Britain seeking abortion pills online documented in this study are quite staggering‎, particularly given that it covers just one service over a four month period.”

The growing interest in purchasing online abortion pills in the UK was revealed earlier this year, when government figures revealed an increasing number being seized en route to addresses in England, Wales and Scotland. In 2016, 375 doses were intercepted, compared with five in 2013. The pills allow women to self-induce an early medical abortion. This is suitable for women up to ten weeks into their pregnancy and involves taking two drugs, mifepristone and misoprostol. In the UK, abortions require medical approval from two registered practitioners. Both mifepristone and misoprostol must be administered at a registered clinic, with a recommended 24-48 hours in between. The second, misoprostol, cannot be taken at home. Women accessing abortion pills online are therefore doing so illegally and risk life imprisonment under The Offences Against the Person Act 1861. Under the same act, anyone supplying could be jailed for up to three years. The founder of Women on Web, Dr. Rebecca Gomperts previously told The Independent: “We never break the law. People are allowed to import medicine for their use - that is how it works. It is sent with a prescription from one of our doctors. But of course, the law is not static. We push the interpretation of laws and put them in a human rights framework.”

Almost half (49%) of the reasons women gave for accessing the service related to difficulty accessing in-clinic abortion care. These issues include delays in service, getting time off work, childcare restraints and distance to abortion services - one woman, based in England, reported being 100 miles from her nearest clinic. Lisa*, who is 25 years old explained: “Unfortunately, my local area is somewhat out of the way. I do not drive and cannot afford the public transport to attend the 3-4 appointments that they require to complete the abortion. I also have a young child at home who requires a lot of attention due to being premature. “I’m really desperate and I’ve been told there is a three week wait, I’m really distressed and I just want the procedure over and done with.” Women who are ineligible for free, non-emergency NHS services faced the additional issue of not being able to afford abortion care. These women tended to be either undocumented immigrants or have been admitted under a visa program. The minimum cost of an abortion would be approximately £545. Leila*, who is 22 years old and living in England explained: “I completely lack the money for services and I am not a resident of UK. I am completely alone and really need help.” Almost one third (30%) of reasons for seeking abortion outside the formal health care setting were due to concerns about privacy and confidentiality - often linked to perceived or experienced stigma - and preferences for at-home abortion. Olivia*, a 30-year-old woman living in England said: “I have had one medical abortion six years ago and I didn’t like the fact I had to stay in hospital where I wasn’t at all comfortable. I would much rather be in my own home with my partner there to support me.”

