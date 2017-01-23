’Star Wars’ bosses have finally confirmed the full title for the upcoming Episode 8.
And we can reveal it will be called - drumroll, please... ‘The Last Jedi’.
The news was announced with an image of the logo on Monday (23 January), along with the message: “It’s official. STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI is the next chapter of the Skywalker saga. This December.”
A statement on the official ‘Star Wars’ website also read: “We have the greatest fans in this or any other galaxy. In appreciation of the fans, we wanted them to be the first to know the title of the next chapter in the Skywalker saga: ‘STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI’.”
‘The Last Jedi’ serves as the follow up to 2015 sequel ‘The Force Awakens’, and will pick up the story exactly where it left off.
It will also mark the final appearance of Carrie Fisher’s character, General Leia Organa (formerly known as Princess Leia), after the actress died last month.
It was confirmed Carrie had finished shooting scenes for Episode 8 prior to her death, with bosses having decided she will not be recreated using CGI in future instalments of the sci-fi saga.
‘The Last Jedi’ was written and directed by Rian Johnson and produced by Kathleen Kennedy and Ram Bergman and executive produced by J.J. Abrams, Jason McGatlin, and Tom Karnowski.
The film is scheduled for release on 15 December 2017.