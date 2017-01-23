And we can reveal it will be called - drumroll, please... ‘The Last Jedi’.

It's official. STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI is the next chapter of the Skywalker saga. This December. #TheLastJedi https://t.co/ySkVwQcMTP pic.twitter.com/eHrPgbsRJq

The news was announced with an image of the logo on Monday (23 January), along with the message: “It’s official. STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI is the next chapter of the Skywalker saga. This December.”

A statement on the official ‘Star Wars’ website also read: “We have the greatest fans in this or any other galaxy. In appreciation of the fans, we wanted them to be the first to know the title of the next chapter in the Skywalker saga: ‘STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI’.”

‘The Last Jedi’ serves as the follow up to 2015 sequel ‘The Force Awakens’, and will pick up the story exactly where it left off.

It will also mark the final appearance of Carrie Fisher’s character, General Leia Organa (formerly known as Princess Leia), after the actress died last month.