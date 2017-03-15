There’s plenty of talk right now about some of our favourite cheesy TV faves returning to our screens, with reboots of both ‘Blind Date’ and ‘Dancing On Ice’ thought to be in the pipeline, while Stephen Mulhern and Holly Willoughby are still enjoying success as the hosts of ‘Catchphrase’ and ‘Surprise Surprise’ respectively.

When we think classic Saturday night telly, though, there’s one show in particular that sticks out, and that’s ‘Stars In Their Eyes’.

True, a reboot with Harry Hill at the helm aired in 2015, but it never quite hit the spot the way the original series did, and in particular, its celebrity counterpart.

In fact, a host of stars who still grace our screens on a regular basis imitated music icons as diverse as Madonna, Elvis Presley, Ray Charles and Nina Simone, and we must admit, more than a decade on we’re shocked at some of the transformations that occurred when the celebrities emerged through those famous doors.

Here are just 20 of the celebrity ‘Stars In Their Eyes’ contestants we’d forgotten clean about (alongside their actual counterparts, so you can see how well they did)...