Stavros Flatley Dad Demi Reveals Three Stone Weight Loss After ‘Sugar Free Farm’

Not every celebrity was successful in reaching their goals on ‘Sugar Free Farm’, but Demi Demetriou - best known as one half of the father/son ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ duo Stavros Flatley - has revealed that the show inspired him to lose three stone. Last week’s episode saw Demi facing up to some serious truths when an MRI scan revealed that his stomach fat was putting him at risk of various health issues.

ITV Pictures Demi and Lagi Demetriou

Ahead of Tuesday (31 January) night’s finale, Demi has now revealed that he lost three stone thanks to the show. He said (via The Mirror): “I’ve no fat in my arms or legs so I thought carrying weight just around my middle wouldn’t be a big concern, but I was wrong. “I used to make jokes and say I was pregnant, making light of it. “But the doctor said it was the worst place to carry fat because it could lead to all sorts of health problems, like heart disease, strokes, diabetes and high blood pressure. I was putting my life at risk but eating less would cut my chances.” “The MRI results were a big shock as I’d never had any health issues in the past, so it was a real wake-up call.” His habits have now been transformed though, and thanks to healthy eating, his weight has drastically dropped.

ITV Pictures The 'Sugar Free Farm' gang

“My belly is still there but it’s just not as big,” he says. “There is nothing funnier than a little fat guy running out on stage – but now you can see remnants of a six-pack! I’ve gone from a 40-inch to a 36-inch waist and I feel amazing. I even slept on my belly the other night – and I can’t remember the last time I did that. “I’m never going to be stick thin, but I’m comfortable and full of energy. “I’ve even swapped caffeine for green tea and bought a bike – I cycle 10-20 miles a week.” Demi has been appearing on the show with his son Lagi, who dropped from 13 stone to 11. Other participants on the series include Alison Hammond and Gemma Collins, who have provided us with more than a few laughs along the way. Gemma in particular hasn’t failed to disappoint, and we’re still not over her hilarious attempt at fishing which was aired earlier this month. It hasn’t all been smooth-sailing though, and the ex-’TOWIE star had some harsh words for fellow participant Joe Pasquale, when he suggested she’d been cheating on the programme.