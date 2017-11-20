Staycation, Is It A Real Word Or What?

Sssshhhh, don’t tell anyone but I haven’t got a passport. That’s right you read right. I can’t actually leave the U.K and neither can my wife or son. They expired years ago and we have never bothered to renew them and probably won’t anytime soon. People think we’re either weird or scared of flying. Well, I’m neither and I do actually like most foreign foods. I’d eat a chicken Rogan Josh for breakfast if my wife would let me.

But it seems in recent years it has become compulsory for a holiday to be called a holiday, it has to be outside the U.K. Anything less than flying to another country is called ‘a break’ or worse still a ‘staycation’, and I’ll be honest it genuinely annoys me. I could get three passports ready for next year at a cost of over £200 and fly out to somewhere hot and sit drinking beer by a pool, or for a more adventurous holiday explore the rich culture of Rome or Athens. But I don’t want to. I believe that the U.K has plenty of amazing places to visit and the millions of overseas visitors back this up. If this country was dull and uninteresting, they wouldn’t bother visiting it would they?

Years ago, before two became three, my wife and I visited the Orkney’s, a truly amazing place with Skara Brae an almost perfectly preserved Neolithic village, which has Unesco World Heritage Site status - the same status as Athen’s Acropolis has. The islands also have a chapel, which on the outside is a World War Two Nissen hut but inside it is as beautiful as the Sistine chapel, all painted by Italian prisoners of war. An Italian named Domenico Chiocchetti painted the interior. Years later when a restoration was required he returned to paint it once again, all because he loved the islands. On the chapel’s 70th anniversary his daughter visited from Italy to sing a hymn solo, all because of what it and the island had meant to her late father.

Recently our son’s class were given a project on the village of Skara Brae, we supplied the teacher with our guide books and photos to aid them. Couldn’t have done that if we’d gone to Benidorm, could we?