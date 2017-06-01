Stephen Mulhern is in talks to land his very own spin-off of ‘Ant And Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway’, he’s revealed.
The ‘Britain’s Got More Talent’ presenter currently fronts the ‘In For A Penny, In For A Grand’ segment, in which he hits the streets to convince members of the public to take on a variety of silly challenges, with the possibility of winning £1000.
According to the man himself, the reception to the recurring feature has been so strong that producers are keen to make it a gameshow in itself, with Stephen returning to host.
He told The Sun: “Ant and Dec asked me to do it, which is really exciting. I just knew it was a winner. It’s gone down well. We’re hoping to get it off the ground later this year.
“We just need some time to work on it. Ideally, we’d make the cash prizes bigger too, just to up the ante.”
Revealing that he loves dealing with members of the public rather than celebs, Stephen added: “When you think back to the golden days of TV with Bruce Forsyth doing ‘The Generation Game’ or Michael Barrymore doing ‘My Kind Of People’, they had great interaction with the public.
As well as regular appearances on ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’, where he also fronted the ‘Ant vs. Dec’ segment, Stephen fronted a revived version of ‘Catchphrase’ on ITV, and more recently co-hosted ‘Go For It’, a search for the country’s next top magician, with Rochelle Humes.
Check him out in action in ‘In For A Penny, In For A Grand’ below: