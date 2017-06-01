The ‘Britain’s Got More Talent’ presenter currently fronts the ‘In For A Penny, In For A Grand’ segment, in which he hits the streets to convince members of the public to take on a variety of silly challenges, with the possibility of winning £1000.

According to the man himself, the reception to the recurring feature has been so strong that producers are keen to make it a gameshow in itself, with Stephen returning to host.

David M. Benett via Getty Images Stephen Mulhern

Revealing that he loves dealing with members of the public rather than celebs, Stephen added: “When you think back to the golden days of TV with Bruce Forsyth doing ‘The Generation Game’ or Michael Barrymore doing ‘My Kind Of People’, they had great interaction with the public.

Julie Holder/Rex/Shutterstock Stephen Mulhern with Ant and Dec

As well as regular appearances on ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’, where he also fronted the ‘Ant vs. Dec’ segment, Stephen fronted a revived version of ‘Catchphrase’ on ITV, and more recently co-hosted ‘Go For It’, a search for the country’s next top magician, with Rochelle Humes.

Check him out in action in ‘In For A Penny, In For A Grand’ below:

