Only weeks before, Steve had married his partner Rachel in a spontaneous ceremony in his hospital room at the Royal Marsden in London, arranged just minutes after being told his diagnosis.

The former Panorama editor, ‘The Media Show’ presenter and longtime journalist had been suffering from oesophagus cancer, and had revealed recently that he had been told he had “weeks, possibly months” to live.

BBC broadcaster Steve Hewlett has died aged 58, it has been announced.

His family released a statement this evening, saying:

Over the last year, we have been overwhelmed by the support of friends, colleagues and Radio 4 listeners.

“The messages helped Steve enormously, especially over the last few months. The Royal Marsden have been amazing throughout the journey and we are indebted to all the wonderful staff there.

“We’d like to thank Eddie [Mair] and all the PM listeners, and if people are still keen to help, then we’d like all donations to go towards the brilliant care the Marsden provide.”

Steve had openly discussed his ongoing welfare with Eddie Mair on the Radio 4 programme, as well as regularly updating his diary page for The Observer.

The BBC’s Director General, Tony Hall, said: “Steve Hewlett was an exceptional journalist. His analysis of the media industry was always essential listening.

“Steve was a trusted voice that embodied everything positive in public service journalism. He was hugely popular not just with viewers and listeners, but with BBC staff.

“When I saw him last week, I told him how much I have admired his brave interviews with Eddie Mair about his treatment which he did with a candour and sense of inquiry that was typically Steve.

“Our thoughts are with his family and many friends.”