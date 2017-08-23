Clara Amfo Nails Why People Are Wrong To Criticise Stormzy Over Notting Hill Carnival Tweets

Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo has spoken out in support of Stormzy, who was one of many Twitter users to criticise a post from the Metropolitan Police on Monday (22 August).
In their tweet, the Met told their followers that they had “seized what is believed to be a kilo of uncut heroin in Catford”, linking the raid to next weekend’s Notting Hill Carnival, which takes place 10 miles away from the South East London drugs bust.
As many Twitter users mocked the post, Stormzy took a more serious stance, asking: “How many drugs did you lot seize in the run up to Glastonbury or we only doing tweets like this for black events?”
While the grime star received a lot of support and praise for his comments, some critics weren’t happy with the fact he mentioned race - which led to Clara to post this string of tweets explaining why Stormzy had a point:
In the past year, Stormzy has hit headlines thanks to both his success in the music world, and his eagerness to speak out on political and social issues.
At Glastonbury, he took to the stage wearing a t-shirt featuring a tube station sign with the word ‘Grenfell’ on it and spoke about the aftermath of the tragedy.
“We are urging the authorities to tell the truth, first and foremost, to do something, first and foremost, and we are urging the Government to be held accountable,” he told the thousands of fans who were in the crowd.
He later contributed an original verse to a charity cover of ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’, during which he was heard rapping: “I refuse to forget you. I refuse to be silenced. I refuse to neglect you.
“As for every last soul up in Grenfell, even though I’ve never met you, that could be my mum’s house. That could be my nephew.
“That could have been me up there, waving my white plain tee up there, With my friends on the ground trying to see up there. I just hope that you rest and you’re free up there.”