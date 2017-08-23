Clara Amfo Nails Why People Are Wrong To Criticise Stormzy Over Notting Hill Carnival Tweets

Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo has spoken out in support of Stormzy, who was one of many Twitter users to criticise a post from the Metropolitan Police on Monday (22 August).

In their tweet, the Met told their followers that they had “seized what is believed to be a kilo of uncut heroin in Catford”, linking the raid to next weekend’s Notting Hill Carnival, which takes place 10 miles away from the South East London drugs bust.

As many Twitter users mocked the post, Stormzy took a more serious stance, asking: “How many drugs did you lot seize in the run up to Glastonbury or we only doing tweets like this for black events?”