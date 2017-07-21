After tweeting along throughout the show, Stormzy finally put in an appearance during Thursday’s (20 July) ‘Love Island’.

The chart-topping grime star paid the contestants a visit via Skype during rehearsals for the villa talent show, during which he gave some rapping tips to Marcel Somerville, Kem Cetinay and Chris Hughes.

During the current series, the trio have been trying to throw out some raps to rival Marcel’s Blazin’ Squad days (which, believe it or not, is harder than it sounds), so it was only fitting that ‘Love Island’ superfan Stormzy should weigh in with some helpful advice.