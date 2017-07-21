After tweeting along throughout the show, Stormzy finally put in an appearance during Thursday’s (20 July) ‘Love Island’.
The chart-topping grime star paid the contestants a visit via Skype during rehearsals for the villa talent show, during which he gave some rapping tips to Marcel Somerville, Kem Cetinay and Chris Hughes.
During the current series, the trio have been trying to throw out some raps to rival Marcel’s Blazin’ Squad days (which, believe it or not, is harder than it sounds), so it was only fitting that ‘Love Island’ superfan Stormzy should weigh in with some helpful advice.
Stormzy told Marcel he was a fan of his “production”, before telling the other two: “You man need to lose your phones. You can’t use your phones.”
Unfortunately, what was intended as a fun guest appearance eventually led to a toe-curling moment, as when Olivia Attwood overheard Stormzy’s voice she stormed into the room to confront him about a certain tweet he’d sent earlier in the series.
Yeah, that one.
The ‘Big For Your Boots’ rapper was quickly left eating his words, telling Olivia: “No hard feelings, yeah? No hard feelings.”
Awks.
We’re now just days away from finding out which of the remaining couples is about to be crowned winners of this year’s ‘Love Island’, with the live final set to take place on Monday (24 July).
Stormzy isn’t the only celeb to profess themselves as a ‘Love Island’ devotee, with Adele, Liam Gallagher and even Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn passing comment on the series.