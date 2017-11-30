The rapper was awarded Best Male, Best Album for ‘Gang Signs & Prayer’ and Best Grime Act at the 22nd annual event, which was held in Leeds.

Atfer an amazing 2017, Stormzy was the big winner at this year’s Mobo Awards , picking up three of the top prizes during Wednesday (30 November) ceremony.

Stefflon Don, who has been named as one of this year’s Brits Critics Choice nominees, picked up the gong for Best Female, while Best Song went to J Hus’s ‘Did You See’.

Other winners on the night included Giggs, Craig David, Wizkid and Damian Marley.

Check out the full list of winners below...

Best Male Act - Stormzy

Best Female Act - Stefflon Don

Best Album - Stormzy ‘Gang Signs & Prayer’

Best Newcomer - Dave

Best Song - J Hus ‘Did You See’

Best Video - Mist ‘Hot Property’

Best Hip Hop Act - Giggs

Best Grime Act - Stormzy

Best R&B/Soul Act - Craig David

Best International Act - Wizkid

Best African Act - Davido

Best Reggae Act - Damian Marley

Best Jazz Act - Moses Boyd

Best Gospel Act - Volney Morgan & New-Ye

Stormzy’s haul of Mobo Awards top off a huge year for the star, who picked up prizes at the Q Awards and GQ Awards, and was also nominated for two Brit Awards.

However, he hit headlines for less positive reasons last week, when historic homophobic tweets found on his account.

He later offered his “deepest apologies” over the “unacceptable and disgusting” words in a sincere apology that was widely praised by fans.