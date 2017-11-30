Atfer an amazing 2017, Stormzy was the big winner at this year’s Mobo Awards, picking up three of the top prizes during Wednesday (30 November) ceremony.
The rapper was awarded Best Male, Best Album for ‘Gang Signs & Prayer’ and Best Grime Act at the 22nd annual event, which was held in Leeds.
Stefflon Don, who has been named as one of this year’s Brits Critics Choice nominees, picked up the gong for Best Female, while Best Song went to J Hus’s ‘Did You See’.
Other winners on the night included Giggs, Craig David, Wizkid and Damian Marley.
Check out the full list of winners below...
- Best Male Act - Stormzy
- Best Female Act - Stefflon Don
- Best Album - Stormzy ‘Gang Signs & Prayer’
- Best Newcomer - Dave
- Best Song - J Hus ‘Did You See’
- Best Video - Mist ‘Hot Property’
- Best Hip Hop Act - Giggs
- Best Grime Act - Stormzy
- Best R&B/Soul Act - Craig David
- Best International Act - Wizkid
- Best African Act - Davido
- Best Reggae Act - Damian Marley
- Best Jazz Act - Moses Boyd
- Best Gospel Act - Volney Morgan & New-Ye
Stormzy’s haul of Mobo Awards top off a huge year for the star, who picked up prizes at the Q Awards and GQ Awards, and was also nominated for two Brit Awards.
However, he hit headlines for less positive reasons last week, when historic homophobic tweets found on his account.
He later offered his “deepest apologies” over the “unacceptable and disgusting” words in a sincere apology that was widely praised by fans.