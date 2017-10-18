All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    18/10/2017 12:06 BST

    Mobo Awards 2017: Stormzy Leads The Way With Five Nominations

    J Hus is also on the shortlist for four categories.

    The 2017 Mobo Award nominations have been revealed and Stormzy is leading the way with five nods.

    The grime star is up for accolades including Best Male and Best Album, following the release of his album ‘Gang Signs & Prayer’, while J Hus is close behind with four nominations.

    Stuart C. Wilson via Getty Images

    Stormzy already has two Mobos under his belt, being named Best Grime Act in 2014 and 2015, and was also nominated for Best British Breakthrough at this year’s Brits.

    Mercury Prize winner Sampha could also be going home with prizes when the annual ceremony takes place next month (Wednesday 29 November).

    This year, the event will take place in Leeds, with performers set to be announced in the coming weeks. Fans can vote to help decided who wins here

    See the full list of nominees below...

    Best Male 
    Bugzy Malone
    Chip
    Dave
    Giggs
    J Hus
    Maleek Berry
    Mostack
    Sampha
    Skepta
    Stormzy

    Best Female
    Emeli Sandé
    Jessie Ware
    Jorja Smith
    Lady Leshurr
    Little Simz
    Mabel
    Nadia Rose
    NAO
    Ray BLK
    Stefflon Don

    Best Album
    J Hus – ’Common Sense’
    Nines – ’One Foot Out’
    Sampha – ’Process’
    Stormzy - ’Gang Signs & Prayer’
    Wretch 32 – ‘Growing Over Life’

    Best Newcomer
    Dave
    Jorja Smith
    Kojo Funds
    Lotto Boyzz
    Loyle Carner
    Mabel
    Mist
    Not3s
    Stefflon Don
    Yxng Bane

    Best Song
    J Hus ‘Did You See’
    (Produced by JAE5)
    Kojo Funds Feat. Abra Cadabra ‘Dun Talkin’
    (Produced by GA)
    Not3s ‘Addison Lee’
    (Produced by Malv On The Track)
    Stormzy ‘Big For Your Boots’
    (Produced by Sir Spyro & Fraser T Smith)
    Yungen Feat. Yxng Bane ‘Bestie’
    (Produced by ADP)

    Best Video
    Bossman Birdie ‘Walk The Walk’
    (Directed by Luke Davies)
    J Hus ‘Spirit’
    (Directed by Hugo Jenkins)
    Loyle Carner ‘The Isle Of Arran’
    (Directed by Georgia Hudson)
    Mist ‘Hot Property’
    (Directed by Oliver Jennings)
    Stormzy ‘Big For Your Boots’
    (Directed by Daps)

    Best Hip Hop Act
    Giggs
    Little Simz
    Loyle Carner
    Nines
    Stefflon Don
    Wretch 32

    Best Grime Act
    AJ Tracey
    Chip
    P Money
    Skepta
    Stormzy
    Wiley

    Best R&B/Soul Act
    Supported by Mi-Soul
    Craig David
    Jorja Smith
    NAO
    Ray BLK
    Sampha

    Best International Act
    Cardi B
    DJ Khaled
    Drake
    Jay Z
    Kendrick Lamar
    Migos
    Solange Knowles
    SZA
    Travis Scott
    Wizkid

    Best African Act
    Davido
    Eugy
    Juls
    Maleek Berry
    Mr Eazi
    Sarkodie
    Tekno
    Tiwa Savage
    Wande Coal
    Wizkid

    Best Reggae Act
    Aidonia
    Alkaline
    Chronixx
    Damian Marley
    Popcaan

    Best Jazz Act
    Supported by Jazz FM
    Cleveland Watkiss
    Daymé Arocena
    Moses Boyd
    Mr Jukes
    Terrace Martin

    Best Gospel Act
    Supported by Premier Gospel
    Lurine Cato
    Mali Music
    S.O.
    Triple O
    Volney Morgan & New-Ye 

