The 2017 Mobo Award nominations have been revealed and Stormzy is leading the way with five nods.
The grime star is up for accolades including Best Male and Best Album, following the release of his album ‘Gang Signs & Prayer’, while J Hus is close behind with four nominations.
Stormzy already has two Mobos under his belt, being named Best Grime Act in 2014 and 2015, and was also nominated for Best British Breakthrough at this year’s Brits.
Mercury Prize winner Sampha could also be going home with prizes when the annual ceremony takes place next month (Wednesday 29 November).
This year, the event will take place in Leeds, with performers set to be announced in the coming weeks. Fans can vote to help decided who wins here.
See the full list of nominees below...
Best Male
Bugzy Malone
Chip
Dave
Giggs
J Hus
Maleek Berry
Mostack
Sampha
Skepta
Stormzy
Best Female
Emeli Sandé
Jessie Ware
Jorja Smith
Lady Leshurr
Little Simz
Mabel
Nadia Rose
NAO
Ray BLK
Stefflon Don
Best Album
J Hus – ’Common Sense’
Nines – ’One Foot Out’
Sampha – ’Process’
Stormzy - ’Gang Signs & Prayer’
Wretch 32 – ‘Growing Over Life’
Best Newcomer
Dave
Jorja Smith
Kojo Funds
Lotto Boyzz
Loyle Carner
Mabel
Mist
Not3s
Stefflon Don
Yxng Bane
Best Song
J Hus ‘Did You See’
(Produced by JAE5)
Kojo Funds Feat. Abra Cadabra ‘Dun Talkin’
(Produced by GA)
Not3s ‘Addison Lee’
(Produced by Malv On The Track)
Stormzy ‘Big For Your Boots’
(Produced by Sir Spyro & Fraser T Smith)
Yungen Feat. Yxng Bane ‘Bestie’
(Produced by ADP)
Best Video
Bossman Birdie ‘Walk The Walk’
(Directed by Luke Davies)
J Hus ‘Spirit’
(Directed by Hugo Jenkins)
Loyle Carner ‘The Isle Of Arran’
(Directed by Georgia Hudson)
Mist ‘Hot Property’
(Directed by Oliver Jennings)
Stormzy ‘Big For Your Boots’
(Directed by Daps)
Best Hip Hop Act
Giggs
Little Simz
Loyle Carner
Nines
Stefflon Don
Wretch 32
Best Grime Act
AJ Tracey
Chip
P Money
Skepta
Stormzy
Wiley
Best R&B/Soul Act
Supported by Mi-Soul
Craig David
Jorja Smith
NAO
Ray BLK
Sampha
Best International Act
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Drake
Jay Z
Kendrick Lamar
Migos
Solange Knowles
SZA
Travis Scott
Wizkid
Best African Act
Davido
Eugy
Juls
Maleek Berry
Mr Eazi
Sarkodie
Tekno
Tiwa Savage
Wande Coal
Wizkid
Best Reggae Act
Aidonia
Alkaline
Chronixx
Damian Marley
Popcaan
Best Jazz Act
Supported by Jazz FM
Cleveland Watkiss
Daymé Arocena
Moses Boyd
Mr Jukes
Terrace Martin
Best Gospel Act
Supported by Premier Gospel
Lurine Cato
Mali Music
S.O.
Triple O
Volney Morgan & New-Ye