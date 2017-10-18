The grime star is up for accolades including Best Male and Best Album, following the release of his album ‘Gang Signs & Prayer’, while J Hus is close behind with four nominations.

The 2017 Mobo Award nominations have been revealed and Stormzy is leading the way with five nods.

Stormzy already has two Mobos under his belt, being named Best Grime Act in 2014 and 2015, and was also nominated for Best British Breakthrough at this year’s Brits.

Mercury Prize winner Sampha could also be going home with prizes when the annual ceremony takes place next month (Wednesday 29 November).

This year, the event will take place in Leeds, with performers set to be announced in the coming weeks. Fans can vote to help decided who wins here.

See the full list of nominees below...

Best Male

Bugzy Malone

Chip

Dave

Giggs

J Hus

Maleek Berry

Mostack

Sampha

Skepta

Stormzy

Best Female

Emeli Sandé

Jessie Ware

Jorja Smith

Lady Leshurr

Little Simz

Mabel

Nadia Rose

NAO

Ray BLK

Stefflon Don

Best Album

J Hus – ’Common Sense’

Nines – ’One Foot Out’

Sampha – ’Process’

Stormzy - ’Gang Signs & Prayer’

Wretch 32 – ‘Growing Over Life’

Best Newcomer

Dave

Jorja Smith

Kojo Funds

Lotto Boyzz

Loyle Carner

Mabel

Mist

Not3s

Stefflon Don

Yxng Bane

Best Song

J Hus ‘Did You See’

(Produced by JAE5)

Kojo Funds Feat. Abra Cadabra ‘Dun Talkin’

(Produced by GA)

Not3s ‘Addison Lee’

(Produced by Malv On The Track)

Stormzy ‘Big For Your Boots’

(Produced by Sir Spyro & Fraser T Smith)

Yungen Feat. Yxng Bane ‘Bestie’

(Produced by ADP)

Best Video

Bossman Birdie ‘Walk The Walk’

(Directed by Luke Davies)

J Hus ‘Spirit’

(Directed by Hugo Jenkins)

Loyle Carner ‘The Isle Of Arran’

(Directed by Georgia Hudson)

Mist ‘Hot Property’

(Directed by Oliver Jennings)

Stormzy ‘Big For Your Boots’

(Directed by Daps)

Best Hip Hop Act

Giggs

Little Simz

Loyle Carner

Nines

Stefflon Don

Wretch 32

Best Grime Act

AJ Tracey

Chip

P Money

Skepta

Stormzy

Wiley

Best R&B/Soul Act

Supported by Mi-Soul

Craig David

Jorja Smith

NAO

Ray BLK

Sampha

Best International Act

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Drake

Jay Z

Kendrick Lamar

Migos

Solange Knowles

SZA

Travis Scott

Wizkid

Best African Act

Davido

Eugy

Juls

Maleek Berry

Mr Eazi

Sarkodie

Tekno

Tiwa Savage

Wande Coal

Wizkid

Best Reggae Act

Aidonia

Alkaline

Chronixx

Damian Marley

Popcaan

Best Jazz Act

Supported by Jazz FM

Cleveland Watkiss

Daymé Arocena

Moses Boyd

Mr Jukes

Terrace Martin

Best Gospel Act

Supported by Premier Gospel

Lurine Cato

Mali Music

S.O.

Triple O

Volney Morgan & New-Ye