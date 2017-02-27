Stormzy Left Cringing After His Phone Goes Off Live On 'Sunday Brunch'

Fresh from his performance with Ed Sheeran at the Brit Awards, and rave reviews for his chart-topping debut album, there’s no denying that Stormzy is definitely the man of the moment.
However, the seemingly untouchable star did suffer an embarrassing moment during a live appearance on ‘Sunday Brunch’ over the weekend, when a segment was interrupted by his phone going off.
As presenter Tim Lovejoy chatted to comedy star Ailsing Bea in the studio kitchen, she suddenly brought their conversation to a halt, joking: “Who’s phone was that? Stormzy as actually getting a phone call, so we just have to…”
As the grime star cringed on the other side of the studio, he explained: “It was my missus, it was my missus, sorry. She’s trying to FaceTime me.”
Stormzy was one of the surprise performers at this year’s Brits, just days before his debut album ‘Gang Signs & Prayer’ was released independently, going on to reach number one in the UK.
This wasn’t the only moment in Sunday’s (26 February) episode that raised eyebrows, though, with ‘Catastrophe’ co-creator Sharon Hogan forcing Simon Rimmer to apologise when she swore in the middle of the morning.
She was heard muttering “shit” when she dropped a carrot during the live broadcast, prompting Simon to say: “Sharon apparently swore so I apologise on behalf of Sharon for swearing.”
Just three weeks ago, hosts Tim Lovejoy and Simon Rimmer had to apologise for bad language from Morgan McGlynn, who immediately after the apology uttered “oh shit” once again, upon discovering that she’d been responsible for the first bout of swearing.
Oh dear.
‘Sunday Brunch’ airs every Sunday from 9.30am on Channel 4.