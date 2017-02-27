Stormzy Left Cringing After His Phone Goes Off Live On 'Sunday Brunch'

Fresh from his performance with Ed Sheeran at the Brit Awards, and rave reviews for his chart-topping debut album, there’s no denying that Stormzy is definitely the man of the moment.

However, the seemingly untouchable star did suffer an embarrassing moment during a live appearance on ‘Sunday Brunch’ over the weekend, when a segment was interrupted by his phone going off.

As presenter Tim Lovejoy chatted to comedy star Ailsing Bea in the studio kitchen, she suddenly brought their conversation to a halt, joking: “Who’s phone was that? Stormzy as actually getting a phone call, so we just have to…”