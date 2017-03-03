Ever since ‘Making A Murderer’ caught the attention of the masses on both sides of the Atlantic in December 2015, TV producers have been hungry for the next true crime story.

The BBC’s award-winning documentary strand, Storyville, has form when it comes to true crime stories, and now it presents for the first time in online serial form ‘Killing For Love’.

For the first time, six 30 minute episodes containing additional exclusive content will be available as a boxset on BBC iPlayer, with a single film version screened on BBC Four.

In the first UK release of the documentary, Killing For Love will examine the compelling murder case of Nancy and Derek Haysom, with gripping new evidence, cliff-hanger twists and different viewpoints explored across the online episodes.