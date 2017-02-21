An American student has gone viral after he brutally graded an apology letter from his cheating ex-girlfriend.

More than 100,000 people have shared Nick Lutz’s cutting tweet, in which he marked the four-page note a D minus.

“Long intro, short conclusion, short hypothesis but nothing to back it up,” the University of Central Florida student angrily scrawled across the page in red pen.

“Details are important. If you want to be believed, back it up with proof.”