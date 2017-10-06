The presenter is taking the helm of the iconic BBC gameshow with her comedy partner Mel Giedroyc , 23 years on from Brucie’s last appearance.

Sue Perkins has opened up about the challenge of taking over from Sir Bruce Forsyth on the upcoming reboot of ‘The Generation Game’ .

Speaking on Saturday’s (7 October) episode of ‘The Jonathan Ross Show’, Sue admitted she and Mel will never be able to fill his shoes, but are confident he would love their interpretation of the show.

“You can’t even think about it as filling his shoes because those shoes are unfillable. No one can fill them,” she said.

“I hope he would be proud of the spirit of love we’re imbuing it with and the stupidness and silliness and [it’s] just packed full of the general public wanting to play and dress up and fart about. We’ll throw as much fun as we can at it.”

She continued: “I really hope we do it justice. We have just started doing some of the game play and it’s really good fun so far, I can’t wait.”