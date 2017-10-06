Sue Perkins has opened up about the challenge of taking over from Sir Bruce Forsyth on the upcoming reboot of ‘The Generation Game’.
The presenter is taking the helm of the iconic BBC gameshow with her comedy partner Mel Giedroyc, 23 years on from Brucie’s last appearance.
Speaking on Saturday’s (7 October) episode of ‘The Jonathan Ross Show’, Sue admitted she and Mel will never be able to fill his shoes, but are confident he would love their interpretation of the show.
“You can’t even think about it as filling his shoes because those shoes are unfillable. No one can fill them,” she said.
“I hope he would be proud of the spirit of love we’re imbuing it with and the stupidness and silliness and [it’s] just packed full of the general public wanting to play and dress up and fart about. We’ll throw as much fun as we can at it.”
She continued: “I really hope we do it justice. We have just started doing some of the game play and it’s really good fun so far, I can’t wait.”
‘The Generation Game’ is Mel and Sue’s most high-profile BBC job since stepping down as hosts of ‘Great British Bake Off’ last year.
As with the original series, the Saturday night show will pit families against one another in a string of performance-based tasks, before facing the infamous conveyor belt, in which they’d have to memorise an array of prizes.
Rumours first began circulating that Mel and Sue would be fronting a new series of ‘The Generation Game’ in May, with The Sun claiming it was offered to them by BBC as part of a “package” to keep them on side, after Miranda Hart reportedly dropped out of a planned reboot in 2015.
‘The Generation Game’ launched in 1971 with Sir Bruce Forsyth and went on to be hosted by Larry Grayson and Jim Davidson, making Mel and Sue the first female presenters of the iconic show.
‘The Jonathan Ross Show’ airs on Saturday at 9.45pm on ITV.