“Serious” exam stress has led to a surge in young people calling a suicide prevention helpline, charity bosses have said. Children as young as 12 have contacted the Papyrus HopeLine in recent months amid worries about their futures and letting their parents and teachers down. Heather Dickinson, manager of the charity, told the Press Association that calls have gone up around 30% this year.

Tim Macpherson via Getty Images Exam stress has led to a surge in calls to a suicide prevention helpline

“We’re getting more calls from younger children and parents of younger children as well, so we’re not just talking about GCSEs and A-levels, we’re also talking about younger children,” she said. Teenagers and young people on social media also increasingly experience a fear of being left out, Dickinson said, with those in school and at university comparing themselves to other people’s success, worrying about jobs and “getting on in the world”. Young Facebook users see others who seem to be coping or not worried about exams, which can trigger concerns about being left out of chats, being bullied and experiencing low confidence, she added. Exam stress is often the “last straw”. The charity called on the government to acknowledge that suicide “needs to be talked about” to spread awareness.

ljubaphoto via Getty Images Social media is also adding to teens' problems