Suranne Jones Reveals What It Would Take To Get Her Back On 'Coronation Street'

Suranne Jones may have starred on some of the nation’s most popular dramas, but she certainly hasn’t forgotten where she came from. The former ‘Coronation Street’ star has admitted she would be up for reprising her role as Karen McDonald for charity.

PA Archive/PA Images Suranne Jones

Suranne, who recently won a National Television Award for her role in ‘Doctor Foster’, hasn’t been keeping up with the ITV soap though, admitting she didn’t realise her former on-screen husband, Steve McDonald, now had a love child with Leanne Battersby. Speaking to The Sun, she said: “I don’t have time to keep up with Corrie but I’m friends with Jennie McAlpine and Antony Cotton so I do catch up. “But I didn’t know Steve had a baby — that is news to me and I am gobsmacked.” Of a potential return to the cobbles, she said: “If it was for a good cause and we were going to raise a lot of money, I’d ­definitely consider it for Comic Relief.” Richard Curtis, if you’re reading this, make it happen.

Rex/Shutterstock/ITV Suranne played Karen McDonald on 'Coronation Street'

Suranne played mouthy Karen on ‘Corrie’ from 2000 to 2004, having previously played a different guest character for one episode in 1997. She has since gone on to star in the likes of ‘Scott & Bailey’, ‘A Touch Of Cloth’, ‘The Crimson Field’ and not to mention ‘Doctor Foster’. The second series of the BBC drama finished last year, and while it had been thought a third would not be made, last week writer Mike Bartlett revealed what he would like to see happen. He told Radio Times: “That ending of series two leaves a lot open to come back to: where has the son Tom gone and what’s happening to him? What happens to the parents? That’s the sort of story territory we’d be in, but it’s not written yet.” And it seems despite the show’s success, the BBC aren’t pushing the writer to pen another series. “It’s totally up to me,” he said. “No one has ever put pressure on me to make more of it. I think the BBC would rather I did something new, but if we do bring Doctor Foster back it will only thrive if we do it at the right time.”