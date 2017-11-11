An elderly woman has been killed after a stolen Mercedes smashed into her car just minutes after the driver refused to stop for police.

The 70-year-old Ford Fiesta driver died at the scene of the hit-and-run crash in Horsham, West Sussex, at around 2.30pm yesterday (Friday).

Her friend and passenger, also a 70-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with minor injuries following the crash, police said.

A manhunt has now been launched to find the driver involved in the fatal smash.