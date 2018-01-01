A high-profile British businessman died in a seaplane crash on New Year’s Eve alongside his fiancee, his two sons William, 25, and Edward, 23 and her 11-year-old daughter. Richard Cousins, 58, was CEO of FTSE 100 company Compass Group – the world’s largest catering company – and was killed alongside Emma Bowden, 48, and her daughter Heather Bowden.

Emma Bowden and her daughter, Heather.

William was a prominent anti-Brexit campaigner and Head of Press for Open Britain.

All of us at Open Britain are devastated by the loss of our colleague and friend, Will Cousins. Words cannot express how much we will miss his dedication, passion and energy. Thanks to all who have sent such kind messages at such a difficult time. January 1, 2018

Police said the group were on holiday in Australia from the UK, and were on a return flight to Sydney’s Rose Bay, close to Sydney Harbour, when the crash happened.

PA Wire/PA Images Richard Cousins.

The plane came down off Jerusalem Bay near Cowan, 25 miles north of Sydney centre, at about 3.10pm (4.10am GMT) on Sunday, reports the Press Association. Mr Cousins, who was recently named as one of the world’s best-performing CEOs by the Harvard Business Review, was due to stand down as chief executive of Compass in March. Paul Walsh, the firm’s chairman, said: “We are deeply shocked and saddened by this terrible news. The thoughts of everyone at Compass are with Richard’s family and friends, and we extend our deepest sympathies to them.

PA

“It has been a great privilege to know Richard personally and to work with him for the last few years. “Richard was known and respected for his great humanity and a no-nonsense style that transformed Compass into one of Britain’s leading companies.” Detective Superintendent Mark Hutchings, head of the New South Wales marine area command, told a press conference the crash “can only be described as a tragic accident”. An Instagram post by the firm involved from earlier this week show celebrities such as Ed Sheeran have been customers in the past.

A post shared by Sydney Seaplanes (@sydney_seaplanes) on Oct 5, 2017 at 9:15pm PDT

He added: “These people had come over on holiday to one of the most beautiful parts of the world and for this to happen at a place like this is just tragic.” The sixth person who died was named as Australian pilot Gareth Morgan, 44, who worked for tour company Sydney Seaplanes. He was said to have been an experienced pilot.

UPDATE: 44yo Gareth Morgan was the pilot on board the Sydney Seaplane. He perished along with Richard Cousins, his two sons, fiancé and her 11yo daughter who were visiting from the UK @7NewsSydney pic.twitter.com/wR3AGfD2yV — Jessica Ridley (@jessicaridleytv) January 1, 2018

Sydney Seaplanes, which has flown passengers including singer Ed Sheeran and Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews, said it was “deeply shocked” by the “tragic accident”.

Aaron Shaw, chief executive of the firm, which has suspended all flights until further notice, described Mr Morgan as a “gentle guy”. He added: “We are all absolutely devastated at his loss. Ringing his parents today was the one of the worst calls I’ve had to make in my life. We just want to get to the bottom of this as quickly as we can.” The single-engine plane “sunk rapidly” after hitting Hawkesbury River, the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) said. Police divers were flown to the scene, and all six bodies were recovered on Sunday evening.

UPDATE: Our Facebook post has bee updated with further information on this afternoon's seaplane accident at Cowan Creek, Hawkesbury, NSW. Read more: https://t.co/0wRpEJzdb6 pic.twitter.com/YridtnYQ0K — ATSB (@atsbinfo) December 31, 2017