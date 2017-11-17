The case was later dropped after she decided against pursuing any charges.

It alleged Stallone forced the girl into a threesome with him and his bodyguard, Michael ‘Mike’ De Luca, in a Las Vegas hotel room.

The actor has been accused of assaulting a 16-year-old fan back in 1986, after the Daily Mail uncovered a police report filed at the time.

The girl also claimed he threatened to “beat her head in” her if she told anyone, according to the report.

However, Stallone’s spokeswoman Michelle Bega described the allegations as “a ridiculous, categorically false story” in a statement issued to the publication.

“No one was ever aware of this story until it was published today, including Mr Stallone. At no time was Mr Stallone ever contacted by any authorities or anyone else regarding this matter,” she said.

Laura Meltzer, a spokesperson for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, was not able to confirm the authenticity of the report as the department’s records did not go back far enough, according to The Independent.

However, she did say the formatting of the report was consistent with their procedures.

The Mail Online also stated retired Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department detective sergeant, John Samolovitch, claimed the officer’s report was authentic.

The report said the girl alleged she met Stallone - now 71 - in July 1986, when she was staying that the Las Vegas Hilton Hotel, where he was also staying during the filming of movie ‘Over the Top’.

This isn’t the first time Stallone has been accused of sexual assault.

In 2001, a woman filed a lawsuit against the actor, alleging he “forcibly pinned” her against a wall and tore her clothes at a fitness center, while in 2013, reports surfaced that he had paid off his late half-sister Toni-Ann Filiti to keep quiet about allegations that he had abused her for years.