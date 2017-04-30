‘Take Me Out’ viewers have responded with messages of support and sympathy after watching a date with Charlie Watkins, the show’s contestant who has died since filming.

The episode on Saturday evening showed Charlie travelling to the programme’s romance spot, the Isle of Fernando, with contestant Jo-Tara who he had won a date with in the previous episode.

The 22-year-old visited a beach and a water park and said: “I couldn’t think of an awesomer first date.”