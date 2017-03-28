Scientists are preparing to search for a creature thought long-extinct in northern Queensland. The Tasmanian Tiger, or Thylacine, was a striped, wolf-like native mammal which was hunted to extinction by European settlers. The last one died in a zoo in 1936. But stories of surviving animals persist and yearly unconfirmed sightings have turned the tiger, whose scientific name means pouched dog with a wolf’s head, into a holy grail for mystery hunters from across the globe.

Universal History Archive via Getty Images A Tasmanian tiger in Hobart Zoo, Tasmania, 1933

Now scientists at James Cook University will launch a hunt, following verbal evidence from two credible sources who have provided plausible and detailed descriptions of animals which could be Tasmanian Tigers. The field study will be led by Dr Sandra Abell using more than 50 high-tech “camera traps” to survey prospective sites on the Cape York Peninsula. Co-investigator Bill Laurance said: “One of those observers was a long-time employee of the Queensland National Parks Service [named Brian Hobbs], and the other was a frequent camper and outdoorsman in north Queensland. “All observations of putative Thylacines to date have been at night, and in one case four animals were observed at close range - about 20 feet away - with a spotlight.

Encyclopaedia Britannica via Getty Images Encyclopaedia Britannica illustration of the Tasmanian Tiger

“We have cross-checked the descriptions we received of eyeshine colour, body size and shape, animal behavior, and other attributes, and these are inconsistent with known attributes of other large-bodied species in north Queensland such as dingoes, wild dogs or feral pigs.” “These animals, I’ve never seen anything like them before in my life,” Hobbs told ABC. “They were dog-shaped – I had a [German] shepherd with me so I certainly know what dogs are about – and in the spotlight I could see they were tan in colour and they had stripes on their sides.” Former park ranger Patrick Shears told the channel he had discussed the sightings with Aboriginal communities, who refer to the animal as the Moonlight Tiger. “They pretty well confirmed that they know about a dog-like creature – not a dingo – that’s often seen at night,” he said.

TORSTEN BLACKWOOD via Getty Images A Thylacine at the Australian Museum in Sydney