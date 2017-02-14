A tattoo artist is transforming mastectomy patients’ chests - and lives - by tattooing 3D nipples onto their breasts.

Mark Corliss, a tattooist from Massachusetts, taught himself how to create the tattoos after a cancer survivor asked him to cover her scars with nipples instead of a floral design.

Since then, he has tattooed more than 200 patients.

He recently discovered that some parlours charged women up to $800 (£640) to tattoo just one nipple and, in a passionate Instagram post, he called out tattooists who charge them “ridiculous” sums of money to feel whole again.