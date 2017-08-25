As promised, Taylor Swift unveiled the lead single from her upcoming sixth album ‘Reputation’ on Thursday night (24 August), the dubiously-titled ‘Look What You Made Me Do’.

The new track sees Taylor seeking revenge on someone who she’s accused of wronging her and making her look “a fool”, and while this has caused plenty of people to speculate it’s about her ongoing feud with Kanye West, given the year she’s had, there’s actually a long list of people who could be the subject of the song.

‘Look What You Made Me Do’ was co-written by Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff, the latter of whom is best known for his work with Lorde, as well as being a member of the group Fun., who topped the UK charts with ‘We Are Young’ in 2012.