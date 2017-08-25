As promised, Taylor Swift unveiled the lead single from her upcoming sixth album ‘Reputation’ on Thursday night (24 August), the dubiously-titled ‘Look What You Made Me Do’.
The new track sees Taylor seeking revenge on someone who she’s accused of wronging her and making her look “a fool”, and while this has caused plenty of people to speculate it’s about her ongoing feud with Kanye West, given the year she’s had, there’s actually a long list of people who could be the subject of the song.
‘Look What You Made Me Do’ was co-written by Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff, the latter of whom is best known for his work with Lorde, as well as being a member of the group Fun., who topped the UK charts with ‘We Are Young’ in 2012.
However, looking at the song’s credits, you might also notice the names Fred and Richard Fairbrass, better known as Right Said Fred.
The unlikely duo wound up with a writing credit on the song thanks to the spoken-word chorus’s resemblance to their 1991 track ‘I’m Too Sexy’.
Yes, you read that correctly, Taylor Swift has literally reimagined ‘I’m Too Sexy’ on her new song in 2017.
The duo responded to the nod on their Twitter account on Friday (25 August), calling ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ a “marvellous reinvention” of their song.
Songwriter Rob Manzoli, who co-wrote ‘I’m Too Sexy’, also has a writing credit on ‘Look What You Made Me Do’.
Taylor’s upcoming album ‘Reputation’ is released on 10 November.
Take a listen to ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ in its snakey lyric video below:
And just for good measure, here’s ‘I’m Too Sexy’:
Go on then, since it’s Friday: