Fresh off the success of her latest album, ‘Reputation’, Taylor Swift has announced she’s coming to the UK on the release’s accompanying tour.
Taylor revealed on Friday (24 November) that she will play two UK shows in summer 2018, first at Manchester’s Etihad Arena on 8 June and later at Wembley Stadium in London on 22 June.
In between those shows, she’ll also perform at Croke Park, Dublin on 15 June.
Any Taylor fans hoping to bag tickets should be by their computers next Friday (1 December), as they’ll go on sale at 9am, with Live Nation also offering a pre-sale to its customers.
Prior to her 2018 live shows, Taylor will give her first UK performance in two years next month, when she puts in a headlining appearance at Capital Radio’s Jingle Bell Ball in London.
Despite not doing any promotional interviews around ‘Reputation’, or making it available on any streaming services, Taylor’s latest offering topped the album charts on both sides of the Atlantic upon its release earlier this month.
‘Reputation’ also went down a storm with critics, despite singles ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ and ‘...Ready For It?’ having sparked something of a mixed reception.
‘Look What You Made Me Do’, believed to be inspired by Taylor’s infamous feud with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, became the singer/songwriter’s first track to top the UK singles chart back in August.
The song also made headlines when music fans spotted Right Said Fred among its co-writers, as its chorus bears a strong resemblance to the group’s 90s novelty hit, ‘I’m Too Sexy’.