Fresh off the success of her latest album, ‘Reputation’, Taylor Swift has announced she’s coming to the UK on the release’s accompanying tour.

Taylor revealed on Friday (24 November) that she will play two UK shows in summer 2018, first at Manchester’s Etihad Arena on 8 June and later at Wembley Stadium in London on 22 June.

In between those shows, she’ll also perform at Croke Park, Dublin on 15 June.