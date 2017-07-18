Just when you thought celebrity news in 2017 couldn’t get any more bizarre and unpredictable, Taylor Swift has denied being carried out of her New York apartment in a giant suitcase.

Allow us to explain.

Earlier this week, Spin 1038 shared a photo of a suitcase being carried out of her home, which picture agency Splash News had claimed had the singer inside.

Taylor Swift has reportedly been carried out of her house in this massive suitcase https://t.co/iIeamTRfFM pic.twitter.com/bdmZyIKIsB — SPIN 1038 (@spin1038) July 17, 2017

Splash News’ photo caption claimed the image showed “Taylor Swift being transported in a huge suitcase from her Tribeca apartment into her truck”, which quickly had her fans scratching their heads.

Had she undergone a dramatic makeover she was determined to shield from the paps outside? Was this anything to do with her recent social media silence? Could she possibly trying to emulate Adele, who was transported to the stage in a storage container every night on her recent world tour?

“A fleet of cars including two large cadillacs and three SUVs arrive at Tailor Swift’s apartment in Tribecca to move a large suitcase from apartment to truck [sic],” the caption continued.

“Almost a dozen of Taylor Swift security guards were present to move this package carefully as Taylor Swift remains to be unseen for a long time.”

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment Taylor Swift (suitcase not pictured)

However, Splash News has now confirmed that Taylor Swift was not actually in the suitcase, blaming a human error for the confusion.

So there we have it, folks. Taylor Swift is not being transported around New York in a suitcase.

Fans of Taylor are currently awaiting the release of her forthcoming sixth album, and in the lead-up to its release, she’s been keeping a low profile, despite her name cropping up in the press recently, thanks to the release of the Katy Perry’s apparent diss track ‘Swish Swish’.

The release will be the first to come out since her splits from famous exes Calvin Harris and Tom Hiddleston, as well as her much-publicised fallout with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

