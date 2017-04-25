A fifth grade teacher was left speechless after one of his pupils penned a touching letter thanking him for being like a dad to him.
The teacher, known as Mr J (or @mainey_maine on Twitter), said he walked into the classroom and found a letter on his desk from one of his students.
After reading it, he was left with a huge lump in his throat.
The student, called Markus, had started the letter by thanking Mr J for being “an awesome teacher”. He then went on to say how his teacher was like a father figure to him - hugging him when he’s sad and giving him food when he’s hungry.
“I look at you like my dad. I never met my real dad but it okay because you treat me like I’m your son [sic],” Markus wrote.
Mr J later shared a photo of the letter on Twitter, where it was retweeted more than 77,000 times.
“To Mr J,” it reads, “thank you for being a awesome teacher and for being amazing! This school year was so fun and I enjoyed it because of you. I wish more teachers was like you. I will never forget you.
“I look at you like my dad. I never met my real dad but it okay because you treat me like I’m your son. You make me so happy. Always feeding me when I am hungry and hug me when I am sad [sic].
“I will never forget you Mr J. I love you and I will never forget about you. Love Markus.”
Needless to say, the note left a lot of people - Mr J included - broken.
People have commended the teacher, who looks after a class of 10 to 11-year-olds, for having such a positive impact on his pupils.
Some have even offered to donate supplies to his class.
Mr J, keep up the awesome work.