A fifth grade teacher was left speechless after one of his pupils penned a touching letter thanking him for being like a dad to him.

The teacher, known as Mr J (or @mainey_maine on Twitter), said he walked into the classroom and found a letter on his desk from one of his students.

After reading it, he was left with a huge lump in his throat.

The student, called Markus, had started the letter by thanking Mr J for being “an awesome teacher”. He then went on to say how his teacher was like a father figure to him - hugging him when he’s sad and giving him food when he’s hungry.

“I look at you like my dad. I never met my real dad but it okay because you treat me like I’m your son [sic],” Markus wrote.