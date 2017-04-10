Teen Dumps Guy With Brutal But Genius Spotify Playlist

If personalised mix tapes can make a relationship, it makes sense that they can break one too.

At least that’s what we’ve learned over the weekend when one woman called off dates with a guy using a Spotify playlist.

Awkward.

Kristin Titus, 19, and Wyatt Hall, 20, have been dating for a while, but Titus decided she wanted to call it a day and made him a creative playlist to break the news.