    10/04/2017 09:44 BST | Updated 10/04/2017 09:49 BST

    Teen Dumps Guy With Brutal But Genius Spotify Playlist

    And we thought doing it over text was bad.

    If personalised mix tapes can make a relationship, it makes sense that they can break one too.

    At least that’s what we’ve learned over the weekend when one woman called off dates with a guy using a Spotify playlist.

    Awkward.

    Kristin Titus, 19, and Wyatt Hall, 20, have been dating for a while, but Titus decided she wanted to call it a day and made him a creative playlist to break the news.

    Twitter/errikkxa

    ”I think the both of us we were starting to feel we were better as friends,” she told Buzzfeed

    The playlist song titles spelled out the following message:

    Do You...

    Still

    Want To

    Kiss Me

    Because

    I Am

    Kinda Lovin

    Someone Else

    But

    We Can Still Be Friends

    Kristin sent the playlist to her sister, who promptly took a screenshot to share to social media. 

    Needless to say the tweet went viral.

    “This is the most heartbreaking / smartest thing I have ever seen. New age breakups, get on it peeps,” wrote one user.

    “Holy shit this is iconic,” wrote another.

    “DAMN! That’s harsh...” said another.

    But for those wondering how Wyatt feels about the situation, he made her a tongue-in-cheek playlist in response. 

    Touché.

