The younger sister of Manchester bombing victim Martyn Hett has achieved 11 A*s in her GCSEs, despite being rocked by her brother’s death in the middle of her exams.

Calling her an “absolute hero”, Nikita Murray’s oldest brother Dan Hett announced this morning that the teenager had excelled in her exams “under the most horrific conditions”, having taken a test the day after learning her brother had died.

The pair’s brother 29-year-old brother Martyn was one of 22 people killed when a terrorist detonated a bomb in the Manchester Arena during an Ariana Grande concert in May.