A teenager has drowned in a reservoir in Rochdale while swimming with friends on the hottest day of the year so far.
According to police, the boy got into difficulties while taking a dip in Greenbooth Reservoir, a local beauty spot, yesterday evening (Monday).
Some of the teen’s friends dived into the water to try and save him, the Manchester Evening News reported, and the police were called at around 5.55pm.
But the boy was sadly not able to be saved and his body was later discovered by an underwater search team.
Paramedics and the fire service also attended the incident.
Police said there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the teen’s death.
He has yet to be named in the press, but his family has been informed.
Detective Chief Inspector John Harris of GMP’s Rochdale Borough, said: “My sincerest condolences are with the boy’s family at hearing this heart-wrenching news.
“We are working closely with our partners and witnesses to the incident to understand the circumstances.”
According to the National Water Safety Forum, around 400 people on average drown in the UK each year.
Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting reference number 1911 of 19/06/17 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.