Tesco is scrapping 5p carrier bags 

Environment campaigners have applauded Tesco’s decision to scrap 5p carrier bags in favour of 10p ‘Bags for Life’.

The supermarket giant announced this morning that it will stop selling single-use plastic bags from August 28, replacing them with long-lasting 10p alternatives which are made from 94% recycled plastic.

According to Tesco, the move follows a 10 week trial which led to a 25% drop in plastic bag sales, with ‘Bags for Life’ replaced fro free when they begin to wear out.

Online customers will still be able to opt for single-use carrier bags, but the retailer said that 57% of this group already opt for a bagless delivery.

The supermarket chain said sales of the more expensive bag would be used to fund community projects across Britain.

Greenpeace UK welcomed the decision, saying it was “great to see major retailers moving away from disposable plastic”.

“For too long we’ve seen plastic as something to be used once and thrown away,” senior campaigner Louise Edge said.