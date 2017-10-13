A Tesco superstore in Reading has been closed down after a man spent the night protesting in the shop’s roof space.

According to local press, the demonstrator - who is still refusing to come down - is believed to be Adam Jammeh, a former employee of Tesco and Total Security Services (TSS) who was fired after being accused of stealing from the store.

The man, who has been balancing on the girders of the building for the past 17 hours, has been live-streaming the sit-in on Facebook.

In his latest video, he claimed that he had been denied water for “hours and hours and hours”.

“Since yesterday evening I have asked for water,” he said. “The police are still here - they are in reception with the paramedics. They are still denying me water, people.”