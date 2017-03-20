Thandie Newton has called out the lack of diversity on British television, revealing why she wouldn’t want to land a role on TV in the UK.
The London-born actress currently stars in HBO’s ‘Westworld’, which has proved to be an international hit, but claims that here in Britain, there aren’t as many opportunities for actresses of colour.
Opening up to the Sunday Times, she explained: “I love being [home in the UK], but I can’t work. I can’t do ‘Downton Abbey’, can’t be in ‘Victoria’, can’t be in ‘Call the Midwife’.
“Well, I could, but I don’t want to play someone who’s being racially abused. I’m not interested in that, don’t want to do it.”
She explained that the appetite for period dramas and “stuff from the past” means it’s “slim pickings” for non-white actors, adding that despite her career spanning decades, she doesn’t think strides towards inclusivity have been big enough.
Thandie added: “I’m talented at what I do, but I’ve had to struggle against racism and sexism. But I’m glad of it, in a way, that I survived and overcame.”
Thandie recently landed a role in the upcoming fourth series of ‘Line Of Duty’ joining returning stars Vicky McClure, Martin Compston, and Adrian Dunbar.
After bagging the job, she said: “I watched the last three seasons of ‘Line of Duty’ with breathless admiration for its creators, both behind and in front of the camera.
“I couldn’t be more thrilled to be joining them now.”
‘Line Of Duty’ will return to our screens in May, while the much-anticipated second series of ‘Westworld’ is slated to air in 2018.