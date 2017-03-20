Thandie Newton has called out the lack of diversity on British television, revealing why she wouldn’t want to land a role on TV in the UK.

The London-born actress currently stars in HBO’s ‘Westworld’, which has proved to be an international hit, but claims that here in Britain, there aren’t as many opportunities for actresses of colour.

Opening up to the Sunday Times, she explained: “I love being [home in the UK], but I can’t work. I can’t do ‘Downton Abbey’, can’t be in ‘Victoria’, can’t be in ‘Call the Midwife’.

“Well, I could, but I don’t want to play someone who’s being racially abused. I’m not interested in that, don’t want to do it.”